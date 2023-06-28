Henry Cavill attends premiere of The Witcher after announcing exit from show

Henry Cavill has appeared at the premiere of The Witcher series three after previously announcing he would be bowing out of the hit fantasy Netflix series.

The British actor posed for pictures but did not give press interviews at the event on Wednesday 28 June, which took place at the Now Building in London.

Cavill announced last October that he would be stepping down from the role of travelling monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

He is due to be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who will appear in the show’s fourth season.

At the premiere on Wednesday, Cavill appeared alongside his co-stars, including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey, as well as his partner Natalie Viscuso.