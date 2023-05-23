Watch: Phillip Schofield’s first appearance on This Morning in 1998

Phillip Schofield made his debut on This Morning in 1998, presenting his first show next to Caron Keating from the ITV studio on London’s South Bank.

After more than 20 years on the programme, the host announced on Saturday (20 May) that he will step down from This Morning with immediate effect.

Schofield’s co-host Holly Willoughby will remain on the show and “co-present with members of the This Morning family”.

His departure comes amid reports of a rift between the pair.

