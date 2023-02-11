Lewis Capaldi teases what he’ll wear to Brit Awards

Lewis Capaldi has jokingly teased what he could wear to tonight’s Brit Awards ceremony (11 February).

The Scottish singer-songwriter, 26, has been nominated for the song of the year award for his 2022 track “Forget Me”.

In a clip posted to TikTok hours before the awards, Capaldi cracked a few jokes about what his outfit might look like.

“It’s time for the Brit Awards. And you know what time it also is? It means it’s time to serve looks,” he said.

“It’s giving main character.”

