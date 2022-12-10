Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62

Tina Turner has led tributes for her “beloved” son Ronnie who has died aged 62.

The cancer survivor died on Friday (9 December) after being found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

In an Instagram post, the music icon wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a post, where she called her late husband a “true angel” and her “best friend.”

