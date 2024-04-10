Watch: Joker 2 trailer offers first look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance

The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, the musical sequel to Joker, has been released.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck and his romance with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn is explored in the first teaser.

The characters meet in Arkham Asylum, before breaking out and causing chaos across the city.

The final shot of the trailer shows Joker and Quinn back at the psychiatric hospital, where she draws a smiling face with red lipstick on the glass partition.

“I want to see the real you,” she tells him.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on 4 October.