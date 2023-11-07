Travis Kelce dodges question about being in love with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce remained tight-lipped and dodged questions about his relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

During a recent interview, a reporter quizzed Kelce about his love life and relationship with Swift.

Kelce was asked: “What is the latest status?”

He replied: “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.”

The interviewer then asks: “Are you in love?”

Kelce smiles and states: “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”