First look: Boy George, Babatunde and Chris take on ‘Angel of Agony’ in I’m a Celeb

Boy George, Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles are due to face snakes and insects tonight, 15 November, as they take on a bushtucker trial together on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

In “Angel of Agony,” the trio must work together to retrieve stars for their campmates suspended in boxes on top of one another in a replica of the Angel of the North, all the while fending off a whole host of reptiles and critters.

Failure to collect enough stars will mean rice and beans for the camp.

