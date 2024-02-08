Watch: Jon Stewart calls Tucker Carlson a ‘di**’ in resurfaced clip

This is the moment Jon Stewart calls Tucker Carlson a “di**’” in a resurfaced 2004 clip from Crossfire.

The then Daily Show host appeared on the now-defunct CNN show back in 2004.

During the interview, he referred to the show hosts as “partisan hacks” and blamed the show for being divisive by reducing arguments to two-sided “political theatre”.

Following a disagreement, Stewart labels Carlson a “di**”.

Carlson is back in the limelight this week as he interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.