Ellie Goulding sings in Ukrainian at First Ladies Summit in Kyiv

Ellie Goulding performed a song in Ukrainian in Kyiv, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

The British singer, who is a UN Environment Programme ambassador, attended the Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and sang with Ukrainian musician PianoBoy.

This video shows Ms Goulding singing “Chervona Kalyna,” a piece she described as a “song of resistance.”

“I was determined to be there in person to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Ms Goulding wrote on Instagram.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.