Eurovision: Ukraine commentator works from underground bomb shelter

Ukraine's Eurovision commentator Timur Miroshnychenko swapped a studio in Kyiv for a bomb shelter in an undisclosed location as he provided a live voiceover for the songwriting competition on Saturday (14 May).

Miroshnychenko was moved to safety underground after the TV tower at his workplace, the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Ukraine, was attacked by the Russian military.

"Thanks to [the] Armed Forces of Ukraine and the resistance of our people, we have an opportunity to participate in Eurovision, to be a part of this wonderful event," Miroshnychenko said.

