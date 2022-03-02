Benedict Cumberbatch has urged people to do more to support Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The actor, who stars in Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange film, made the comments are being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"It's more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers," Cumberbatch said.

"We need to act... we need to see what we can do as citizens of the world."

The actor also called Vladimir Putin's invasion an "atrocity".

