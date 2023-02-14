New Banksy mural appears in Margate for Valentine’s Day

Margate is the home of Banksy's latest artwork, a piece titled 'Valentine’s day mascara,' that popped up this morning.

The artist confirmed speculation that he was the man behind the graffiti art by sharing photographs on his socials.

This video shows the street art that has, in true Banksy style, been painted on a white brick wall - reportedly near Grosvenor Place.

It depicts a 50s housewife with a chipped tooth and swollen eye smiling as she shoves her husband into a chest freezer.

Many have remarked on how the piece highlights violence against women.

