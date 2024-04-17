David Beckham marked his wife Victoria’s 50th birthday with a special video message of unseen photographs and footage.

The former England captain has shared a montage of clips of the Spice Girl, who turns 50 today (17 April).

Beckham captioned the Instagram post: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved, and what you have built, Posh Spice, businesswoman, and of course, marrying an England captain.

“But your biggest success is your children, you guide them, love them, and teach them. They love you beyond words.”