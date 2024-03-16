Victoria Beckham shares cheeky video of topless husband David during date night

Victoria Beckham shared a cheeky video of her topless husband David as their date night took a bit of an unexpected turn.

The former England captain had to carry out a spot of impromptu DIY at their Cotswolds home after a lightbulb broke high up in the wooden beams on Friday (15 March).

The Spice Girk asks: “Are you going to fix it?”.

Beckham replies he needs a ladder before he removes his shirt to carry out the task.

His wife then plays the Etta James classic I Wanna Make Love To You as she films him climbing to the ceiling, before cheekily zooming in closer.