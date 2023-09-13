Stars walk 2023 VMA red carpet

Biggest stars in music have gathered at the Prudential Center for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey.

Stars like Doja Cat, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, and the group Stray Kids walked the red carpet Tuesday night, 12 September, wearing fun and daring designs.

Saweetie appeared to be having fun with her caveman-inspired dress, even kissing the bone in one photo. Olivia Rodrigo dazzled in a low-cut silver column dress.

Doja Cat wore a white Apocene dress that closely resembled spider webs.