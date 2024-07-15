Independent TV
Watch: Wiz Khalifa lights joint on stage hours before being arrested for drug possession
Wiz Khalifa was seen lighting up a joint and smoking it on stage in Romania, just hours before being arrested for drug posession.
The 36-year-old rapper was performing at Beach Please! Festival, when he was seen being led away by police once his set had finished.
Officials said in a statement about the incident: “[He] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis and consumed another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”
Khalifa later posted online that he’d been let go following questioning, and would be back “without a big a** joint”.
