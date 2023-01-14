Jamie Lynn Spears to reunite with original Zoey 101 cast for TV movie

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to reunite with the cast of Zoey 101 for a follow-up TV film.

Zoey 102 - a working title - will be a sequel based on characters from the original show.

Spears will return to her role as Zoey Brooks, alongside castmates Quinn Pensky, Chase Matthews, Michael Barret, Logan Reese, Mark Del Figgalo and Stacey Dillsen.

Production has started and the film is expected to be released later in 2023, according to a Variety report.

