The Afghanistan refugee crisis following the advancement of the Taliban is the “fault” of the UK and US - according to Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary. Speaking after it was reported that the insurgents had taken the city of Kandahar and Lashkar Gar in Helmand Province, Mr Stewart said there will be “millions of refugees” as a result of the crisis. “Europe and the United States [are] going to have to expect to take a lot of refugees, and we ought to, because this is our fault,” he said.