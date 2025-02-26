Ex-Algerian international Adlène Guedioura has responded to Jamie Carragher's recent comments about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by sharing a video of Algeria’s 2019 Cup victory.

Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, claimed on Sky Sports (23 February) that AFCON is not a "big tournament" while discussing why Mohamed Salah would need to win the Champions League to claim the Ballon d'Or.

In response, Guedioura took to Twitter on Tuesday (26 February), writing, "AFCON is major, AFRICA is BIG. You never lived this…" emphasizing the importance of the tournament and its cultural significance.