A 104-year-old woman has revealed her secrets to a long and happy life in an adorable video shared by her care home.

Lilian Todd, who has lived through 27 different prime ministers and five monarchs, said her secret to keeping fit and well for so long is down to “living a good life”, while also having a regular cup of tea “with two sugars”.

Lilian will celebrate her 105th birthday on October 13, and staff at Aire View Care Home in Leeds want to “pull out all the stops” to give her an amazing day.

They are appealing for people to send Lilian birthday cards.

They can be sent to Aire View Care Home, 29, Broad Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3ED.