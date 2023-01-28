Man accidentally ends up with 80 pet guinea pigs after not separating them

A man who took on the challenge of looking after the 10 guinea pigs the previous owners of his house left behind has accidentally ended up with 80 after forgetting to separate them.

Cid Dwyer, 25, from Sydney, spends £8,000 a year feeding the animals, and has names for all of them.

“I named one Claudia after Claudia Winkleman because she has long hair that covers over her face – like bangs. One is Curious George because he’s always so inquisitive”, he says.

