What is acid reflux and when do you need to see a doctor

A doctor has shared the signs and symptoms of acid reflux and when a person should seek treatment from a doctor.

Doctor Amir Khan explains how acid reflux, or heartburn, can be very common.

Symptoms can include a burning sensation in your throat, chest pain, and nausea.

The acid can also trigger asthma-like symptoms in some people.

Dr Khan advises anyone 55 or over with new acid reflux symptoms, especially if they are experiencing stomach pain or weight loss, to consult their doctor.