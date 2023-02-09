Father builds ingenious playroom for son with ADHD

A father has created a sensory playroom designed specifically to suit the needs of his son with ADHD, building it for under £850.

The space features a climbing wall, swings and a trampoline and Bradley Hall says he has noticed a significant improvement in his child’s behaviour since he has been using the room.

“He often wants to spend time up there and seems to be more regulated after spending time there,” Hall explained.

“The outbursts have largely stopped and he is more aware of his emotions.”

Typically, sensory playrooms can cost between £5,000 and £14,000.

