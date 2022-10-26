Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after several companies cut ties with him after he made antisemitic comments, according to Forbes.

Adidas ended their partnership with the rapper, 45, on 25 October after he claimed in a since-deleted interview with the Drink Champs podcast that he could make antisemitic comments and he would still have the sports brand's support.

The termination of the partnership, in which Adidas sold Ye's Yeezy trainers, has meant that he is now worth $400m (£346m), down from $2bn (£1.7bn) Forbes' billionaires list, the magazine said.

