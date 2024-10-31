Baby elephant rescued after becoming stuck between tree stumps for a day

A baby elephant was rescued after becoming trapped in mud in Zimbabwe, on 2 October.

Greg Hall and his group were travelling through Lake Kariba when they came across the trapped five-year-old.

Rescuers carefully maneuvered ropes around the youngster’s legs and torso to free her.

After her escape, the elephant ran towards her rescuers before rejoining her herd.

“It was very satisfying feeling watching her run off and join her herd. Fortunately she did not have any injuries,” Hall said.

“I have a feeling she walked between the fork of the tree and was scratching her sides and as she was moving back and forth her feet sunk into the soft mud.”