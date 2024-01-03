Why human ageing could be influenced by dinosaurs, according to scientists

Dinosaurs have likely influenced the way humans age and their lifespan, according to a new theory.

The "longevity bottleneck" hypothesis, proposed by Professor João Pedro de Magalhães from the University of Birmingham, connects the role that dinosaurs played more than 100 million years ago with the ageing process in mammals.

All mammals, including humans, show clear signs of ageing - Professor de Magalhães’ theory suggests that during the Mesozoic Ero mammals faced persistent pressure for rapid reproduction during the reign of dinosaurs, which led to the loss or inactivation of genes associated with long life in early mammals.