Moment man proposes to Ryanair flight attendant in front of cheering airport crowd

A Ryanair flight attendant was proposed to by her boyfriend in Dublin Airport in front of a cheering crowd.

Footage shows a man lifting his now-fiancee into the air as she holds a bouquet of pink flowers.

The happy couple kiss and hug as another person plays on a nearby piano and the surrounding crowd claps and cheers.

“Love was well and truly in the air in Dublin Airport last night as this Ryanair air hostess was surprised in T1 arrivals by her boyfriend,” the airport’s official account tweeted.

