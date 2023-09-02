Security officers at Leeds Bradford Airport have been sharing the most ‘bizarre’ items that have come through the x-ray scanner.

“There’s quite a few!”, one staff member admitted, before another cited a ‘suitcase full of pork pies going back to Ireland’ topped his list.

“The village where the chap was going, they can’t get pork pies...pork pies is a staple diet of a Yorkshireman”, he joked.

Another favourite included a British person taking bacon to Spain because they didn’t like the style of it out there.