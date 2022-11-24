TSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport

TSA agents at JFK airport got quite the surprise when they found a live cat trapped inside a suitcase.

Tufts of orange fur jutting out of the not-quite-closed bag caught the attention of one of the agents.

As the suitcase went through the X-ray unit, it became clear that they had a feline stowaway on their hands.

After the passenger was paged, he said it belonged to someone else in his house, unaware it had decided to join him on his trip.

"We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find," the TSA tweeted.

