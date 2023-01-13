Alex Jones says he gets ‘mobbed’ by women ‘throwing themselves’ at him

Alex Jones has claimed that he has to ask for a private room when dining out because he gets "mobbed" by adoring fans.

"My food gets bought almost every time, and I get mobbed all round the table ... I get followed out to the parking lot," he said.

The 48-year-old conspiracy theorist then said that women "throw themselves" at him, insisting that statement is "not bragging."

He claimed that the "hated" establishment "demonizing" him has made him "way bigger and iconic."

