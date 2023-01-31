Alicia Keys swims with horses to celebrate 42nd birthday

Alicia Keys has celebrated her 42nd birthday by taking a dip in the beautifully clear ocean with some horses.

The singer shared a video of herself and her husband, Swizz Beatz, enjoying their adventure.

"I don't even do the ocean," he said, as Alicia laughed and said she was trying to get him to try out new things.

In the video, she explained with anticipation that the horses will go for a swim while they sit on their backs.

She described the moment as being a "once in a lifetime" thing.

