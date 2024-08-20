Alicia Silverstone appeared to bite into a toxic plant she found “on the street” during her trip to London.

The actor, 47, shared a video on social media asking fans for their help after she “discovered something” and couldn’t figure out what it is.

“I’ve just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether it was a tomato or not,” Silverstone says, showing off the orange plant.

The comment section is filled with suggestions as to what the plant might be, with some saying that it’s a Jerusalem cherry.

Described as a mildly poisonous fruit, the Jerusalem cherry - also known as Solanum pseudocapsicum - can be grown decoratively as house plants.

While they bare fruits, they are not made for ingesting.

Fans also shared their concern in the comments, asking Silverstone for an update after she took a bite.