Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’

This week, we’re joined by author and Love Island star Amber Gill to discuss her debut novel Until I Met You.

Amber opens up about “switching teams” and how heteronormative society puts unfair pressure on LGBTQ+ people to come out.

She also chats with Olivia all about Love Island, life after the villa, and whether a summer romance can lead to lasting love.

Amber’s novel Until I Met You is available to buy now.