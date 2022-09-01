Welcome back to a brand new season of Millennial Love! We’re joined by author and Love Island star Amber Rose Gill to discuss holiday romance and whether a summer fling can lead to lasting love. Amber talks about “switching teams” and how heteronormative society puts unfair pressure on people to come out. We also discuss Love Island, how Amber is finding life after the villa, and whether it’s possible to find true love on the show.

