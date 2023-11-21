Amber Rose says she lets four-year-old drink coffee ‘every morning’

Amber Rose has said she gives her four-year-old son a cup of coffee “every morning.”

The model, 40, told the No Jumper podcast that Slash, who is of preschool age, drinks the caffeinated beverage with her and they “sit and talk.”

Hosts Adam22 and his wife Lena the Plug appeared to be shocked by the admission.

NHS guidelines state that caffeine is not suitable for babies or young children, and the American Academy of Pediatrics says that caffeine and other stimulant substances contained in energy drinks have no place in the diet of children and adolescents.