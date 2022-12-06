ABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations

ABC News has reportedly taken Amy Robach and TJ Holmes off air amid rumours that the two GMA3 anchors are in a relationship.

The decision follows a Daily Mail report from 30 November, breaking the news that the presenters were secretly romantically involved, alongside photos of the pair on outings together.

According to sources cited by the publication, both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August.

On Monday, 5 December, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff about the change during an editorial call.

