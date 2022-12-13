‘It’s a lonely disease’: Amy Schumer opens up about endometriosis struggle

Amy Schumer has opened up about her journey with endometriosis and how she feels like a “new person” after undergoing surgery.

“It just hurts, and it’s really a lonely, lonely disease,” she says in this preview clip for The Checkup with Dr David Agus.

The 41-year-old comedian has shared that she has been in “so much pain” her entire life.

She also spoke about her experience of people not taking her symptoms seriously, shrugging off her complaints as just what comes with “being a woman.”

The interview will stream on Paramount+ from Tuesday, 13 December.

Sign up for our newsletters.