Blake Fielder-Civil speaks of ‘genuine love’ for Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband has opened up on his “genuine love” for the singer.

Blake Fielder-Civil appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the new biopic Back to Black, which explores the inspiration behind Amy’s groundbreaking album.

“I loved Amy, very very much. And she loved me too,” he told Kate Garraway and Adil Ray on Friday 12 April.

“If there was anything I could do to bring her back, I would.”

Fielder-Civil also explained that watching the film felt “a bit like a therapy session”.

Back to Black is in cinemas now.