Vegetarian singer eats Ainsley Harriott’s pork dish on live TV

Vegetarian singer Anastacia ate a pork dish cooked by Ainsley Harriott live on television on Wednesday (7 February), baffling viewers.

The musician, 55, had been chatting to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning when she approached the show's kitchen and tucked into the chef's concoction, shocking the hosts after revealing she "doesn't eat meat."

After the incident, Hammond asked Anastacia if she is a meat eater now.

"Well, if he’s cooking for me I might have to convert," the hitmaker said.