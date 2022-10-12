Angela Lansbury: Stars pay tribute to Murder, She Wrote actor

Tributes have flooded in from stars remembering Dame Angela Lansbury, who died at the age of 96 on 11 October.

The Murder, She Wrote star died “peacefully in her sleep,” her family said.

Celebrities including Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted tweets remembering the Hollywood legend.

Recalling sitting next to the actress during an opening night, Mr Ferguson said: “Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her.”

Sign up for our newsletters.