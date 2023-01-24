An elderly parrot was nursed back to health by a kind animal carer after his previous owners were no longer able to care for him.

Cracker, believed to be 40 years old, was dirty, had a lump on his back and an overgrown beak when he was given to carer Emily.

Once handed over, she was able to trim down the parrot’s beak, give him a much-needed mist bath and discovered that the lump was in fact a burst air sac.

Cracker’s recovery was very quick and noticeable, with the condition of his feathers improving drastically in Emily’s care.

