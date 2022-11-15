Thousands of starlings take to sky creating stunning spectacle in Somerset

A wildlife photographer captured a stunning spectacle of thousands of starlings on the Somerset Levels.

Robin Morrison went out at dawn and dusk on the coastal plain and wetland area to document the birds as they gather for the winter roost.

“There are currently around 100,000 birds in the roost although this might increase when the colder winter weather arrives,” Morning said.

“At the moment they are roosting close to the public paths so they are giving some wonderful views.”

