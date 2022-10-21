First wild bison born in UK for 6,000 years after small herd brought to Kent

The first wild bison to be born in the UK for around 6,000 years has been announced just months after a small herd was brought to Kent.

As part of the Wilder Blean project, the animals were only released last July and unknown to organisers, one of them was pregnant.

Bison often conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators, so when a female calf was born, it took the rangers completely by surprise.

Footage captures the adorable baby roaming with the rest of the herd.

