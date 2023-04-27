Sloth struggling to cross road saved by passer-by

A sloth struggling to cross a road in Brazil was saved by a quick-thinking passer-by.

Claudia Pereira spotted the animal, known for its slow movement, lying in the middle of the tarmac in Coqueiro Seco in Alagoas in February.

She approaches the sloth, taking it by its back to vegetation by the side of the road, saving it from a potentially dangerous situation.

Once on the grass, the sloth starts moving on.

