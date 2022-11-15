Baby elephant tickles Kenyan journalist’s nose with trunk during news report

A hilarious video has emerged of a playful baby elephant tickling a reporter’s nose during a news broadcast in Kenya.

At first, the KBC journalist was able to keep a straight face when the animal started running its truck over his ear and head.

However, it was game over once the elephant went for his nose, sending the man into a fit of giggles.

The news report was covering a charitable foundation that teaches life lessons to “young orphaned elephants.”

