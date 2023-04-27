Lion and crocodile have savage fight over buffalo carcass

Footage shows the dramatic moment a gruesome fight broke out between a lion and a crocodile as they competed for a buffalo carcass.

The tussle erupted after the big cat killed the buffalo as prey, but the reptile decided to try and take it for itself.

Within moments a fierce struggle erupted between the two animals.

It lasted half an hour before the lion finally relented and gave in to the crocodile.

