‘Monster’ 9ft catfish caught in Italy - but it won’t break the world record

A “monster” catfish has been caught in Italy’s River Po.

The huge fish measured 9ft 3in, or 285cm, making it the largest ever to be caught.

However, it will not break the world record, thanks to angler Alessandro Biancardi’s kindness.

While the catfish surpasses the current record holder by 40cm, set by another fish pulled from the Po in 2010, Mr Biancardi decided to release his catch back into the river.

He managed to pull the fish to the surface of the water and realised he had “hooked a monster” after a 40-minute battle.