Incredible drone footage shows the moment a humpback whale followed a kayaker off the coast of Australia.

The huge marine mammal can be seen closely tailing a person just off Sydney’s Bondi beach.

It comes as almost 5000 humpback whales have been spotted in Australian waters in record-breaking annual migration figures.

Each year, the whales make a 10,000km (6,214 mile) journey from the Antarctic between June and September, swimming north to breeding grounds in the winter.

“This humpback was super curious and followed this kayaker in all the way from Tamarama,” @dronesharkapp, who recorded footage of the encounter, said.