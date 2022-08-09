Watch police free racoon whose head got stuck in mayonnaise jar

Police in Wisconsin helped free a racoon who found itself in a sticky situation when it got its head stuck inside a mayonnaise jar.

This footage shows the team working together to pull the glass jar off of the animal in the early hours of 30 July.

“With some patience, teamwork and creative ingenuity, officers were able to free the raccoon,” Middleton Police Department said on Facebook, adding that “the little guy was warned for curfew and advised on better dining options.”

