A rescue bear has had “life-changing” dental surgery after spending years in captivity.

Footage shows Norman receiving treatment on the operating table at a bear sanctuary in Armenia after he was saved by International Animal Rescue.

While in captivity, his teeth were gradually damaged until they shattered and became infected.

Due to a lack of mental stimulation, Norman would chew on the bars of his cage, slowly damaging his teeth and causing him a lot of pain while eating.

International Animal Rescue are appealing for donations to help another bear, named Misha, get the same surgery.